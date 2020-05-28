M4 International Highway Reopened for Transport Traffic

The M4 international highway has finally reopened to traffic, allowing passenger cars and cargo vehicles to move writes SANA.

The M4 international highway, which connects the provinces of Hassakeh, Raqqa and Aleppo, was reopened for passenger cars and freight vehicles on Wednesday.

In Hassakeh, SANA observed the movement of cars and freight vehicles on the M4 highway from Hassakeh towards Raqqa’s northern countryside.

Meanwhile, SANA’s reporter said that 350 passenger cars and cargo vehicles moved along the international highway from Tel Tamer in Hassakeh’s western countryside to Ayn Essa in the Tel Abiyad area in Raqqa’s countryside after the Syrian Arab Army secured the highway.

A field commander said that Syrian Arab Army units are deployed along the roadside as part of the framework of their national duty to protect civilians.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.