Pedersen: Syrian Parties Agree to Meet Again Over Constitutional Committee 

The Constitutional Committee talks are back on after months of inaction, following the collapse of discussions at the previous round writes Nadaa Syria.

UN Special Envoy to Syria Geir Pederson said on Tuesday that Syrian parties, including the opposition, civil society and the regime agreed to meet again in Geneva regarding the Constitutional Committee.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Pedersen said that the parties had agreed on an agenda for the next meeting, which will occur as soon as the coronavirus situation allows it. He said the meeting could provide an opportunity to begin repairing deep mistrust between the two sides.

“We need this to start somewhere and the Constitutional Committee could be that arena, where that sort of confidence starts to build,” Pedersen said.

There have so far only been two Constitutional Committee meetings in Geneva, with the participation of regime, opposition and civil society representatives. The regime blocked further meetings by barring its delegation from attending at times, and at other times suddenly withdrawing from them without explanation.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.