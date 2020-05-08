Family of Four Put Under Quarantine as Father Tested Positive for COVID-19

After a family of four was placed in quarantine, Bashar al-Assad warned Syrians of the economic consequences that the country faces writes Zaman Al-Wasl.

The Syrian Health Ministry has put a family of four in quarantine after the father tested positive for the novel coronavirus, local news site said on Wednesday.

The confirmed case was reported in the district of Kafr Batna in the eastern enclave of Damascus.

So far, 45 coronavirus cases have been recorded in Syria with three deaths and 127 recovered cases, according to the World Meters data group.

Bashar al-Assad warned on Monday of a “catastrophe” in war-battered Syria if the easing of lockdown measures against coronavirus is mishandled.

Assad said Syria was in a “transitional phase” from the lockdown but warned of grave economic challenges that would outlast confinement, AFP reported.

“In tandem with the health challenge, the other challenge during the coronavirus pandemic is the economic challenge,” Assad said.

With the pandemic, “citizens from different segments of society have been forced to choose between hunger and poverty… or illness”.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.