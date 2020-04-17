To help with Syria’s fight against the coronavirus, the first Syrian made ventilator has been made and given to the Ministry of Health for testing writes SANA.

On Thursday, the Aleppo Chamber of Industry launched the first Syrian-made ventilator, AMAL, that will be offered to the Health Ministry.

“The ventilator is a scientific and charitable project that aims to encourage scientific research and connect it to industrial development,” the Chairman of Aleppo Industry Chamber, Fairs Shihabi, said at a press conference.

He added the ventilator set will be given to the Health Ministry for experiments, then if adopted, the Chamber will produce 10 others, to help confront the coronavirus.

Tayser Darkal, an industrialist, who worked on the ventilator, said this job has required intensified efforts and they faced some difficulties in carrying out the project due to the lack to electronic and medical parts.

He affirmed the importance of this work in light of the coercive, economic measures imposed on the Syrian people.

