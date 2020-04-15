Four New Coronavirus Cases Registered, Raising Total to 29

The number of coronavirus cases in Syria continues to rise, with six registered on Saturday and four more on Tuesday reports SANA.

On Tuesday, the Health Ministry said that four new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered.

This raises the total of coronavirus number of cases in Syria to 29, with five of the patients having recovered and two passing away.

The Health Ministry said six new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) were registered in Syria on Saturday, bringing the total number of the cases to 25.

