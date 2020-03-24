President al-Assad Receives Russian Defense Minister

President Assad met with the Russian Defense Minister to discuss the recent Moscow agreement and the theft of natural resources by the United States writes SANA.

On Monday, President Bashar al-Assad received Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu and the accompanying delegation.

The two sides discussed the Russian-Turkish agreements reached on Mar. 5, 2020, and the constant breaches of the agreement by terrorist organizations, focusing on the mechanisms of implementing the agreement, which involve keeping terrorists six kilometres away from the Aleppo-Lattakia M4 highway in order to reopen it.

Assad and Shoygu also discussed the situation in the Syrian al-Jazeera area and the continuing theft of Syrian petroleum and resources by the United States, as well as discussing the steps taken by the Syrian state to restore security and stability across the country, and the Russian leadership’s efforts on the regional and international levels to break the embargo and lift the sanctions and isolation imposed on the Syrian people.

The two sides were in agreement on the joint policies and steps to be taken in the coming stage.

Talks also touched on the cooperation between the two countries, with the two sides expressing commitment to continue improving this cooperation.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Army and Armed Forces, Minister of Defense Gen. Ali Abdullah Ayoub, and Chairman of the National Security Bureau Maj. Gen. Ali Mamlouk.

