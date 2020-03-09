Two Attacks by ISIS Cells in Deir ez-Zor

Elements of the Syrian Democratic Forces were hit by two explosions in Deir ez-Zor, causing multiple casualties and injuries reports Jesr.

Two consecutive blasts rocked the towns of Hawaij Theban and Theban in the eastern countryside of Deir ez-Zor.

Jesr’s correspondent reported that the first remotely controlled explosion targeted the town of Hawaij Theban, hitting a Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) military vehicle near the al-Shlouf Mosque, which killed two SDF fighters.

The second followed the first by minutes and occurred near the guidance unit in the town of Theban, and also struck a military vehicle carrying Asayish members, wounding six of them.

A motorcycle also blew up this morning between the towns of al-Basira and al-Attal, killing one SDF member and wounding another. The towns of Basira, Dhaman, al-Shuhail and al-Hawaij are among the areas where Islamic State cells operate, and killings and blasts targeting SDF soldiers occur regularly.

