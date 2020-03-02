Erdogan Uses Misleading and Untrue Policy, Claims Destruction of Chemical Weapons Facilities in Syria

Syria has accused Recep Tayyip Erdogan of employing lies and deception to justify his actions in northern Syria writes SANA.

President of the Turkish regime Recep Tayyip Erdogan continued to use misleading and untrue policies to justify his acts of aggression on the Syrian territories and support for his terrorist mercenaries organizations in Syria.

SANA’s reporter said Saturday that Erdogan practices misleading and untrue policy and claims the destruction of chemical weapons’ facilities in Syria, with the reporter adding that everyone knows that the Organization for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons has affirmed in its reports that Syria doesn’t possess any chemical facilities.

In the same context, the reporter added that the exaggerations of the Turkish regime related to inflicting losses upon the Syrian Arab Army aim at covering the large defeats inflicted upon it, its terrorist tools and its criminal schemes against the Syrian people.

Syrian army units engaged in fierce clashes with Jabhat al-Nusra and the terrorist groups backed by the Turkish regime near Saraqeb in Idleb’s southeastern countryside, in parallel with carrying out rocket strikes targeting the areas and farms, west of Saraqeb city, where the terrorist groups are spreading, inflicting heavy losses upon terrorists and their equipment.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.