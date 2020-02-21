Unidentified Aircrafts Hit Iran’s Militias in Deir ez-Zor

A convoy of pro-Iranian militia vehicles was hit by airstrikes from unknown assailants, but no casualties have been reported writes Zaman Al Wasl.

Unidentified aircrafts hit pro-Iranian militias in eastern Deir ez-Zor province overnight, sources told Zaman al-Wasl.

The airstrikes targeted a military convoy heading to northern Syria from the Syrian-Iraqi border town of al-Bukamal.

No casualties have been reported.

Syrian regime forces led by Bashar al-Assad have been trying to capture the Aleppo countryside and parts of neighboring Idleb province.

The advances have sent hundreds of thousands of Syrian civilians fleeing towards the border with Turkey, which already hosts more than 3.7 million refugees.

The offensive has killed more than 400 civilians since it began in December, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Assad forces launched a wide-ranging arrest campaign in the eastern countryside, tracking down people who escaped conscription, to send them to the battlefronts in northern Syria, local activists said Wednesday.

Tens of youth were arrested along with members of the pro-regime National Defence militia.

The oil-rich province is divided between the US-backed Kurdish forces and Iran-run militias.

Meanwhile, Deir Ezzor 24, a local news site, said Wednesday that regime forces are not allowing the families of slain soldiers and Shiite militants to bury their dead in the Kurdish-held eastern countryside of Deir ez-Zor .

Most of regime deaths were due the ongoing offensive in northern Idleb province.

