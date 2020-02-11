Rouhani: Looting of Syrian Oil by the US and Israeli Occupation of Golan a Violation of International Law

Hassan Rouhani has spoken out against the theft of Syrian oil by the US and the continued occupation of the Syrian Golan by Israel writes SANA.

Iranian President, Hassan Rouhani, affirmed that the looting of Syrian oil by the US and the continued Israeli occupation of the Syrian Golan is a blatant violation of international law.

“The Americans claim that the occupied Golan, which is Syrian land, is part of Israel, and they loot Syrian oil wells as international bandits and this is a crime against the Syrian people, humanity and a blatant violation of international law” President Rouhani said during a reception for diplomatic missions and foreign ambassadors accredited in Tehran, among them, the Ambassador for Syria, Adnan Mahmoud, on the occasion of the 41st anniversary of the victory of the Iranian Revolution.

He added that the US has committed and is still committing crimes against peoples of the region, asserting that the so called “Deal of the Century” is a scandal for the US administration.

