Syrian National Coalition Set to Dissolve Within Days

Exclusive sources confirmed to Syria TV that the Syrian National Coalition is preparing to dissolve itself in the coming days, following the fall of the Assad regime and the transfer of power to a new government.

In this context, Syria TV obtained an internal letter from the coalition’s Human Resources Department informing employees that operations at the Istanbul office officially ended at the close of last month.

The letter reads:

“Esteemed colleagues,

Greetings. In these historic days marking the birth of a free Syria, we once again congratulate you on the fall of the criminal regime and the return of Syria to its people.

The National Coalition, in accordance with its statutes and following the fall of the regime, is in the process of relocating its headquarters to Damascus while maintaining a representative office in Istanbul. Those wishing to transfer to Damascus are requested to inform the Human Resources Department. Please note that the final working day here will be January 31, 2025.”

Salary Crisis and Efforts to Integrate Employees into the New Government

Sources confirmed to Syria TV that the National Coalition is facing a financial crisis, with employees having gone unpaid since November.

Coalition insiders indicated that December salaries are expected to be distributed in the coming days, but the fate of January and February payments remains uncertain.

The coalition has assured its employees that the delay is due to external factors beyond its control, specifically tied to the funding entity.

Meanwhile, the Human Resources Department has urged employees with at least a mid-level diploma to submit their updated resumes as part of an effort to secure their positions within the new government.

Earlier, National Coalition Chairman Hadi al-Bahra held a three-hour meeting with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, during which several key issues concerning Syria’s future were discussed.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.