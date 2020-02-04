Assassinations in the eastern Deir ez-Zor countryside alarm the international coalition

In an indication of a further breakdown of security in Deir ez-Zor, a former ISIS leader was killed by unknown assailants reports Deirezzor 24.

On Saturday, a former Islamic State (ISIS) leader was killed in the eastern Deir ez-Zor countryside by unknown assailants, local sources told Deir Ezzor 24 network.

According to the sources, the man who was killed, Mohammed al-Farhan, is also know as Qaswara al-Tayanah after the village of al-Tayanah in the eastern Deir ez-Zor countryside, to which he belongs. He was targeted by unknown gunmen in al-Shannan village between Diban town and al-Tayanah village in the eastern Deir ez-Zor countryside.

In a related context, two days ago, the people of Ash-Shahil town east of Deir ez-Zor found the body of an unidentified person dumped in a sewer, near the town’s hospital, with marks indicating that he had been killed and thrown into the sewer.

It is noteworthy that assassinations have increased recently in the areas of Deir ez-Zor countryside that are under the control of the Syrian Democratic Forces, after ISIS cells, the Assad regime and Iran increased their activities in the region, which pushed the International Coalition to take steps to control the security situation in the region.

