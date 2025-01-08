Israeli Occupation Arrests Syrian Lawyer and French Activist in Quneitra

On Wednesday, the Israeli occupation army arrested a Syrian lawyer and a French activist in the Quneitra province of Syria. Additionally, they detained a press team affiliated with Al-Jumhuriya.net, confiscating their equipment and cameras, according to the platform.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page, Al-Jumhuriya.net, a Syrian knowledge-focused media platform, reported that the Israeli occupation army detained Syrian lawyer and activist Mohammad Fayyad, a resident of Quneitra, along with French journalist Sylvain Mercadet, who works for Cinem, a company specializing in television and film production.

The platform further stated that journalist Youssef Ghribi and his colleagues were detained while performing their journalistic duties. The Israeli forces confiscated their equipment and cameras after searching their vehicle.

According to Al-Jumhuriya.net, Ghribi and his colleagues remain in detention despite being clearly engaged in journalistic work, wearing press uniforms, and carrying documents confirming the nature of their activities. The occupation forces intercepted them in the village of Al-Hamidiya in rural Quneitra, thoroughly searched their cameras, radios, and computers, and erased all materials produced during their mission.

New Incursion

On the same morning, Israeli occupation forces launched a new incursion into southern rural Quneitra, conducting searches of farms. They were accompanied by military vehicles that bulldozed agricultural lands.

A Syria TV correspondent reported that a column of Israeli tanks entered the towns of Al-Asha, Abu Ghara, Mazraat Al-Hiran, and Sariyat Al-Tank in southern rural Quneitra, carrying out searches and land leveling operations.

In a video clip, a local resident stated that the occupation army cut electricity and disrupted agricultural lands during the incursion. The resident called on the new Syrian administration and the United Nations to intervene and halt Israeli violations in the area.

Continued Israeli Incursions

A few days earlier, the Israeli occupation army seized control of the Mantara Water Dam in rural Quneitra as part of another incursion into Syrian territory.

Following the fall of the Assad regime, the Israeli occupation has intensified its operations within Syrian territory adjacent to the buffer zone in the occupied Golan Heights. About two weeks ago, occupation forces advanced into the Syrian side of Mount Hermon, announcing their control over an abandoned military site.

The move was described as a “temporary security measure” pending new arrangements. During a visit to the site, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the army would remain in the area “to protect Israel’s security” without providing a timeline for withdrawal.

Increased Israeli Settlement in the Golan

The Israeli occupation controls most of the Syrian Golan Heights, except for a narrow strip on the eastern side along the Israeli-Syrian armistice line of June 10, 1967, later adjusted under the 1974 “disengagement” agreement. In 1981, Israel annexed the territory under its control, a move recognized internationally only by the United States.

The region’s strategic significance has prompted Israel to approve plans to double its population in the Golan, citing ongoing threats from Syria despite the moderate orientation of the new Syrian authorities. Prime Minister Netanyahu emphasized: “Strengthening the Golan strengthens the State of Israel, which is especially critical at this time. We will continue to consolidate and expand our presence here and advance settlement efforts.”

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.