Youtube
-
Ancient sites resurface as Euphrates River recedes in Syria’s Tabqa – North Press
NORTH PRESS (Kurdish agency), Friday December 1st, 2023
-
U.S. Announces New Airstrikes in Eastern Syria
NBC NEWS, Friday November 17th, 2023
-
Video of US Airstrike in Syria Released
ABC NEWS, Friday November 10th, 2023
-
Israel Launches Strikes on Targets in Syria and Lebanon | WSJ News
WALL STREET JOURNAL, Friday November 3rd, 2023
-
At Least Two Drones Targeted U.S. Forces in Syria
THE SYRIAN OBSERVER, Friday October 20th, 2023