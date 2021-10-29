Youtube
Fuel from Olives: Syria’s Answer to Rising Diesel Prices
FRANCE 24 English, Friday October 29th, 2021
Deadly Bomb Blasts Hit Syria Military Bus – BBC News
BBC News, Friday October 22nd, 2021
JUST IN: State Department Makes A Plea For Ceasefire Between Turkey, Syria
THE HILL, Friday October 15th, 2021
Syrian Pavilion Opens to the World
SYRIA EXPO 2020, Friday October 8th, 2021
Sick Children Dying in Syrian Hospitals Overwhelmed by Covid Patients
CHANNEL 4 NEWS, Friday October 1st, 2021