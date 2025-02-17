Turkey Begins Rehabilitation and Development of Damascus Airport

A Turkish technical team has begun work at Damascus International Airport, aiming to rehabilitate and modernize the facility while training Syrian staff on newly supplied Turkish equipment.

According to Anadolu Agency, Turkish Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloğlu confirmed that Turkey has dispatched a 25-member technical team to Syria as part of an effort to restore and develop the airport. He explained that the team, composed of personnel from the General Directorate of State Airports Authority, arrived in Damascus on February 7 to oversee the project.

Turkey also delivered six trucks carrying 113 pieces of equipment and devices designed to enhance flight safety at Damascus Airport and within Syrian airspace. The Turkish team is currently installing these systems while training Syrian airport staff on their use.

Security upgrade

Uraloğlu noted that the team has documented all missing equipment and infrastructure needs at the airport, emphasizing that all technical work is being carried out in coordination with the Syrian authorities. The air navigation unit at Damascus Airport continues to monitor and analyze flight operations across Syrian airspace, overseeing takeoffs, landings, and transit flights.

Turkish teams have also repaired several air navigation systems that were either damaged during the war or had remained out of service for years. Additionally, two new transmitter and receiver systems have been installed in the airport’s control tower.

As part of the security upgrade, Turkey has provided:

10 X-ray machines

4 explosive detectors

10 walk-through metal detector gates

8 additional metal detectors

So far, the team has installed six X-ray machines and five metal detector gates, with ongoing efforts to complete the installation of remaining security equipment and repair existing systems in cooperation with Syrian officials.

To enhance fire safety at Damascus Airport, Turkey has supplied two Turkish-made Vulcan Lion 8×8 ARFF firefighting vehicles, along with various other firefighting equipment. Minister Uraloğlu stated that Syrian staff have been trained on the new systems, and Turkish teams are continuing to assess fire safety deficiencies while optimizing airport operations to meet international standards.

In December, the Turkish Minister of Transport and Infrastructure announced a strategic action plan to modernize Damascus International Airport, which included dispatching a specialized team to evaluate the airport’s conditions and infrastructure needs.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.