Turkey Offers Expertise to Help Syria Establish New Financial System

Turkey is willing to support Syria in establishing a financial system, a senior government official has said.

Göksal Achan, director of the Turkish presidential finance office, stated that Turkey is ready to share its expertise in this domain.

According to Achan, Syria can benefit from Turkey’s experience in building a financial system based on open and digital banking services. By adopting a similar system, Syria could achieve in three to five years what would take 20 years with traditional methods. Moreover, the establishment of the financial system will be at low costs and with fewer human resources.

This offer comes as Turkey and Syria are working to improve their relations, with discussions on reconstruction, recovery, and provision of basic services to the Syrian people. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has shown interest in addressing previously unresolved issues between the two countries, including energy needs, hospital and transportation issues, and security concerns ¹.

Turkey’s support for Syria’s financial system is also part of its broader efforts to increase its influence in the region. As reported by Enab Baladi, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan emphasized the importance of Turkey’s role in the reconstruction and recovery of Syria ¹.

In related news, Turkey has announced plans to appoint a military attaché in Syria soon, and has been assessing potential changes to its military presence in the country. Turkish Defense Ministry spokesman Zeki Akturk stated that all threats and risks arising from the new situation in Syria are being constantly evaluated ¹.

