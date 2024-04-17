Trial of Syrian Brigadier General in Sweden; Ministry of Defense: Follow Commands

The Swedish judiciary has commenced the trial of former Brigadier General Mohammed Hamo, 65, who served in the Syrian regime’s forces. He faces allegations of war crimes tied to his role during the early phases of the Syrian conflict, particularly in the cities of Hama and Homs.

Hamo appeared in a Stockholm court, actively taking notes while Prosecutor Carolina Wieslander outlined the charges. According to the indictment, Hamo supported the Syrian army’s war efforts, which were characterized by systematic attacks that failed to adhere to the wartime norms of distinction, caution, and proportionality.

Wieslander described the military actions as indiscriminate, with the Syrian army’s extensive air and ground assaults resulting in disproportionate damage when compared to the immediate military advantages anticipated. This information was disclosed by AFP on April 15.

As the head of the armament department, Hamo allegedly played a critical role in coordinating the distribution of weapons and ammunition to combat units of the Syrian army, thereby facilitating the continuation of these breaches of international law.

Follow orders

Defence attorney Mary Killman stated that her client, Hamo, denies any criminal responsibility, asserting that he had no intention of contributing to what has been characterized as a “random war.”

Killman argued that Hamo, serving in a military capacity, should not be held liable for actions taken under the obligation to follow orders. “The officer acted within a military context where compliance with commands was mandatory,” she added.

Hamo, challenging the charges, also contended that Syrian law, rather than international law, should govern the proceedings.

The trial, unfolding in Stockholm, is scheduled to extend over five weeks, with court sessions occurring two to four times per week. It will feature testimonies from several key figures, including Syrians from the affected cities and a British photographer who was injured during one of the military strikes

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.