The Autonomous Administration Responds to Regime’s Foreign Ministry, Accuses it of Detachment from Reality

The Autonomous Administration in northeastern Syria, linked to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), condemned a statement issued by the Syrian regime’s Foreign Ministry, which held the SDF responsible for recent clashes in the eastern governorate of Deir-ez-Zor.

In a statement on Sunday, the Autonomous Administration said, “In a new detachment from reality, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Damascus government issued a statement that, as usual, employs hostile language—a discourse Syrians of all sects have long been familiar with, one that arbitrarily throws accusations and speaks of dependency and alignment with international powers.”

The regime “accused the SDF of launching the attack on Deir-ez-Zor, completely disregarding the details of what happened and ignoring the reality that the attack was launched from areas under the control of the regime and groups supported by it,” the statement added.

Falsification of facts

“This mentality, which has always led the country to its current state, is nothing but a falsification of facts and a continued underestimation of the minds of Syrians,” the statement said.

It continued: “We reject the language of hatred and treason. The regime is the last entity with any right to speak of dependency and separatism, given its current situation. We emphasize that this mentality has committed massacres against the Syrian people and continues to pursue the same approach. We also affirm the Syrian people’s national stance against sedition and dependence on the regime and its supporters, while supporting the forces that have protected and defended the people against attacks and terrorism. We deeply value and praise their efforts.”

The statement called on officials in the regime’s Foreign Ministry to abandon this “demagogic discourse,” which has never yielded and will not yield any results, adding that “Syrian national dialogue is the correct path to building a strong and unified democratic Syrian homeland, with its people and land.”

What did the regime’s foreign ministry say?

On Sunday, the Syrian regime’s Foreign Ministry called on the United States to immediately withdraw from Syria, holding the SDF responsible for carrying out “criminal attacks” against the population in the Deir-ez-Zor governorate.

The regime’s Foreign Ministry stated that “the so-called SDF forces, who are agents of the U.S. occupation, launched criminal attacks on our people in Deir-ez-Zor, Hassakeh, and Qamishli, as well as other villages in the eastern and northeastern regions,” resulting in deaths and injuries.

