The Autonomous Administration Fails Rapprochement with Syria’s Internal Parties

Coinciding with the increasing dangers targeting the Autonomous-Administration project, the Democratic Syria Council (SDC) attempted to court the opposition, calling for dialogue under the “Syrian National Project.”

The SDF stated that the Turkish government’s attempts to restore relations with Damascus “at the expense of the interests and ambitions of the Syrian people” confirm that the salvation of the Syrians will only be achieved through their unity, cooperation, and overcoming their differences in favour of the “inclusive Syrian national project.”

The SDF expressed readiness for dialogue with the opposition, but the latter did not respond.

The SDF’s proposal for dialogue with the opposition preceded the rapprochement between Turkey and the regime, but its tone changed with the emergence of this path. A statement issued by the SDF Presidency on June 3 stated it was “open to communicating with all national forces in the occupied territories to end the occupation and achieve democratic transformation.”

The SDF did not specify what was meant by “national forces,” but it is customary to call the northwestern areas of Syria “occupied areas,” referring to Turkish influence there. The SDF is hostile to the political and military parties in the region and uses the term “mercenaries” to describe them.

While Enab Baladi contacted the SDF for clarification on who could hold a dialogue with it, no response was received. Abdulallah Kado, a member of the Syrian National Coalition’s political body and the Kurdish National Council, said that the SDF proposal was not new.

Enab Baladi added that the issue of proposing dialogue with the Syrian opposition parties from the SDF is repeated, aiming to “score points only.”

Kado believes that the SDF’s proposal for dialogue has been repeated even with Turkey, but at the same time, it asks the Kurdish National Council, in one way or another, during inter-dialogues on regional administration partnership, to withdraw from the “coalition” to complete any agreement.

He added that the SDF and other parties from the region’s administration, such as the Democratic Union Party (PYD), which is the pillar of the Autonomous Administration, continue to accuse the Kurdish Council of being an agent of Turkey. This accusation is linked to these parties’ reference to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

