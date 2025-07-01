Syria’s Central Bank to Pursue Frozen Assets Abroad Following Sanctions Lift

Syria’s Central Bank Governor, Abdul Qader Al-Husariyyeh, announced on Tuesday that the bank will begin international efforts to recover Syria’s frozen financial assets in the wake of the U.S. decision to lift sanctions on the country. While he acknowledged that the amounts are not large, he stressed that reclaiming the funds would be a vital symbolic and economic step.

In statements reported by Al Jazeera Mubasher, Husariyyeh explained that the lifting of sanctions would allow Syria to resume direct transactions through the global SWIFT financial network. He also emphasised that all foreign trade operations must now be processed through the central bank.

Husariyyeh added that the decision is expected to help stabilise the value of the Syrian pound against foreign currencies. The central bank, he said, is currently encouraging domestic banks to begin negotiating agreements with international firms.

Sanctions Officially Lifted

The announcement came one day after U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order formally ending the U.S. sanctions program on Syria. The White House described the move as part of broader efforts to support peace and long-term stability in the country.

However, the order maintains targeted sanctions against former President Bashar al-Assad, his associates, human rights violators, drug traffickers, chemical weapons operatives, ISIS members, and Iranian proxies.

The executive order also directs the U.S. Secretary of State to assess the potential for suspending additional sanctions under the Caesar Act. It allows for easing export restrictions on specific goods and lifting some barriers on foreign aid.

Revisions and Reviews

In a significant shift, the White House also called for a review of the designation of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) as a terrorist organisation, as well as the terrorist designation of its former leader Ahmad al-Sharaa. The designation of Syria as a State Sponsor of Terrorism is also under review.

The White House emphasised that previous sanctions were imposed due to the crimes and terrorism sponsorship of the now-deposed Assad regime. It stated that recent steps taken by the new Syrian government open the door for a more stable future.

According to the statement, the lifting of sanctions is intended to promote reconstruction and counterterrorism efforts without empowering dangerous actors. It reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to Syria’s territorial integrity and regional security.

A New Chapter

The White House concluded by reiterating Trump’s pledge—made on May 13—to give Syria “a chance.” The administration encouraged the international community to support countries that pursue paths toward peace and accountability. It also expressed hope that Syria’s new government would succeed in fostering peace and rebuilding international relations.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.