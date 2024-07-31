Syrian Regime Avoids Obituary for Ismail Haniyeh, Condemns Violation of Iran Sovereignty

The Foreign Ministry of the Syrian regime government avoided the obituary of Hamas’ political bureau official, Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed in an Israeli attack in Tehran, and instead focused on condemning Israel’s violation of Iranian sovereignty.

The statement issued by the Foreign Ministry on Wednesday morning did not explicitly mention Ismail Haniyeh or provide an obituary. He was mentioned only once in the context of the Israeli attack, stating that Israel “carried out a new crime with the attack launched on Tehran that led to the death of Haniyeh.”

The statement primarily condemned the violation of Iranian sovereignty and expressed solidarity and support for the Syrian regime, emphasizing that the attack was contrary to international law.

The statement said: “Syria condemns this blatant Zionist aggression and this serious violation of the sovereignty of Iran, which represents a violation of international law. Syria considers that the continued disregard of the Israeli entity for international laws, its failure to comply with the resolutions of the Security Council and the General Assembly, and the calls of most countries of the world to stop its massacres, may lead to the ignition of the entire region.”

The statement also highlighted that the attack on Tehran came after “a series of vicious Israeli attacks” in the region, specifically in Lebanon and Iraq, where the commander of Hezbollah, Fouad Shukr, was targeted in Beirut, and a site of the Popular Mobilization Forces militia in Babylon was bombed.

Assassination of Ismail Haniyeh

The Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas announced in a statement early Wednesday morning the assassination of the head of its political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, during his visit to the Iranian capital, Tehran.

The movement stated that “Haniyeh was killed after a treacherous Zionist raid on his residence in Tehran, following his participation in the inauguration ceremony of the new Iranian President, Masoud Pezeshkian.”

Iranian state television confirmed the killing of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, along with a member of his protection team. However, Israel has not made any announcement about this incident so far.

Haniyeh and a delegation from Hamas were visiting Tehran to attend the inauguration ceremony of Pezeshkian. Earlier on Wednesday, he had discussions with Pezeshkian regarding the latest political and field developments related to the Israeli war on Gaza.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.