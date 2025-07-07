Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa Departs for Official Visit to the UAE

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa departed for the United Arab Emirates on Monday morning for an official visit, according to a statement released by the Syrian Presidency.

No further details were provided regarding the itinerary or objectives of the visit.

Second Visit in Four Months

This marks President Sharaa’s second visit to the UAE since assuming office in January. His first official trip to Abu Dhabi took place on April 13, accompanied by Foreign Minister Assaad al-Shibani.

During that earlier visit, President Sharaa met with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The two leaders discussed bilateral relations, avenues for expanding cooperation, and a range of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

President Mohamed bin Zayed reaffirmed his country’s support for Syria during its transitional phase, stressing the UAE’s steadfast commitment to the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Syria, according to the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

At the time, Foreign Minister Shibani praised the outcomes of the visit, writing in a post on X: “Thanks to the efforts of President Ahmad al-Sharaa, today we achieved major breakthroughs in the UAE, particularly in the fields of investment, the resumption of air travel, and the strengthening of bilateral ties across all sectors.”

