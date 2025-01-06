Syria Today – US to Ease Sanctions; Turkey & Qatar to Supply Electricity; Macron Promises to Continue SDF Support

The growing challenges surrounding Syrian refugees in Europe, combined with shifting international policies on Syria, have prompted significant developments in Germany, France, and the United States. German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck and Interior Minister Nancy Faeser emphasized that employment will determine the future residency of Syrian refugees, with non-working individuals potentially facing deportation if Syria is deemed safe. Meanwhile, France has temporarily suspended 700 Syrian asylum applications, linking decisions to the political transition in Damascus. At the same time, the United States announced plans to ease sanctions on Syria, expediting the delivery of humanitarian aid without lifting broader restrictions on the new government in Damascus. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to meet his European counterparts in Rome to discuss Syria’s future, underscoring growing Western efforts to engage with the country’s evolving political landscape. These developments highlight a tightening stance on refugee policies and a recalibration of international approaches to Syria amidst shifting regional and global dynamics.

US to ease Syria sanctions, Blinken to discuss Syrian future with counterparts

The Biden administration plans to announce Monday that it will ease restrictions on humanitarian aid for Syria, speeding delivery of basic supplies without lifting sanctions that restrict other assistance to the new government in Damascus, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

The step, approved by the administration over the weekend, authorizes the Treasury Department to issue waivers to aid groups and companies providing essentials such as water, electricity and other humanitarian supplies, the WSJ reported citing officials.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet his European counterparts Thursday in Rome on Syria, as the West looks to engage the new Islamist-led leadership. The State Department did not immediately specify the participants.

Blinken, on a trip that will also take him to Japan and France, will later join President Joe Biden as he pays a farewell visit to Rome that includes an audience with Pope Francis.

Germany Plans to Deport Non-Working Syrians, France Suspends Asylum Applications

German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck emphasized that employment is the primary criterion determining the future prospects of Syrian refugees in Germany.

“We can genuinely benefit from those who work here,” Habeck told Deutschlandfunk on Monday, January 6.

Regarding non-working Syrians, Habeck remarked, “Those who are not working here and whose home country is deemed safe will either be able to return safely or may even be required to do so.”

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser echoed these sentiments, stating that the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees will review and revoke protection status for individuals no longer needing it due to improved conditions in Syria.

Faeser added that this policy would apply to Syrian refugees without alternative residency grounds, such as employment or education, who have not voluntarily returned to Syria.

Meanwhile, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot announced the suspension of 700 asylum applications submitted by Syrians in France, citing the pending outcome of the political transition in Damascus, according to French media.

Barrot noted that some Syrian refugees may return to Syria without immediately losing their refugee status, although French law generally prohibits this.

Currently, around 45,000 Syrians hold political refugee status in France, most of whom fled their country following the outbreak of the Syrian revolution in 2011, according to the French Office for the Protection of Refugees and Stateless Persons (OFPRA).

Turkey and Qatar to Supply Syria with 800 Megawatts of Electricity Within a Month

Turkish and Qatari electricity-generating vessels are set to dock at an undisclosed port to provide Syria with 800 megawatts of electricity within one to two months, according to Khaled Abu Dey, director of the caretaker government’s Electricity Transmission and Distribution Corporation (ETDC).

In an interview with ArabesqueRadio on Monday, January 6, Abu Dey stated that rehabilitating power lines with neighboring countries like Turkey and Jordan would require more than six months.

“While electricity generation has decreased compared to previous levels, equitable distribution of the available supply—along with addressing prior violations—has ensured beneficiaries still receive their share,” Abu Dey explained.

He added that there will be no immediate increase in electricity tariffs, emphasizing that the primary goal is to secure consistent service.

“Most materials in the warehouses are unusable, and repair delays stem from a lack of essential maintenance supplies, which we are working to procure,” he noted.

Fidan: Elimination of PKK in Syria is Imminent

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan expressed confidence that the elimination of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in Syria is approaching.

“The fight against the PKK continues, and the empire of violence built on exploiting the noble sentiments of the Kurds is on the verge of collapse,” Fidan stated during a press conference with his Jordanian counterpart, Ayman Safadi, on Monday.

He highlighted a significant “cleansing operation” conducted in Turkey and criticized Iraqi authorities for failing to address the PKK’s presence in Sinjar.

Fidan asserted that conditions in Syria have shifted, making the elimination of the PKK and the YPG a matter of time.

He further criticized the role of the United States and some European countries in supporting the PKK and YPG, labeling their actions as inconsistent with the realities on the ground.

“If your ambitions in the region are different, if you aim to serve another policy by using ISIS as a pretext to strengthen the PKK and exploit our Kurdish brothers, as was the case with ISIS, it will not succeed. We are very sensitive about this matter,” Fidan declared.

He emphasized that Turkey is actively monitoring developments in the region and has the capacity not just to observe, but to intervene when necessary.

Handing Over ISIS Detainees to the New Syrian Administration

Fidan noted that Turkey remains committed to fighting ISIS and its affiliates, which he described as corrupting Islamic societies not only in Turkey but also in Africa.

“Organizations like ISIS not only disrupt societies and countries but also pave the way for imperialist forces to enter our lands and foster other terrorist organizations and intelligence networks,” he said.

He reaffirmed Turkey’s determination to continue its fight against ISIS, which he characterized as a deviant organization driven by violence for its own sake.

Fidan also accused Western nations of presenting the PKK and YPG as protectors in international discourse, highlighting their role in guarding ISIS prisoners.

He added that the new Syrian administration could take responsibility for managing prisons holding ISIS detainees in northeastern Syria, a matter where Turkey could offer its support.

Macron: We Will Not Abandon Support for the SDF and Must Approach Regime Change in Syria Realistically

French President Emmanuel Macron reiterated on Monday France’s unwavering support for the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) while addressing regime change in Syria.

During the annual meeting of French ambassadors, Macron pledged to remain “faithful to freedom fighters like the Kurds, who stand against terrorism, especially ISIS,” according to AFP.

He advocated for a realistic and cautious approach to the concept of regime change in Syria, emphasizing the need for pragmatism and avoiding naivety. Macron reaffirmed France’s long-term commitment to supporting the transition process to achieve a vision of an independent and free Syria that respects its ethnic, political, and sectarian diversity.

French Diplomatic Engagement in Syria

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot met with Ahmad al-Sharaa, the leader of the newly established Syrian administration, and Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani in Damascus.

Barrot announced France’s intention to reopen its diplomatic mission in Syria “soon,” underscoring Paris’ support for the Syrian people’s aspirations for a “peaceful political transition.”

“Paris supports the aspirations of Syrians for a peaceful political transition,” Barrot said during a meeting with leaders of Syrian Christian churches in Damascus. He also confirmed plans for the French diplomatic mission to return, although he did not provide a specific timeline, as reported by Turkey’s Anadolu Agency.