Sharaa Visits Riyadh for Pivotal Saudi-Syrian Talks

In a significant move reflecting both diplomatic ambition and economic foresight, President Ahmad al-Sharaa will arrive in Riyadh on Tuesday for high-level discussions with His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia. The visit, reported by Syria TV, marks a defining moment in Syrian-Saudi relations as President Sharaa attends the ninth edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) in the Saudi capital.

According to the Syrian Presidency’s Media Directorate, via the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the meeting between President Sharaa and the Crown Prince is expected to deepen bilateral cooperation. Their talks will focus on strengthening investment and economic ties, as well as addressing regional and international issues of mutual concern.

During the conference, President Sharaa is scheduled to deliver a keynote address, engaging with leading figures from the global business community and major international financial institutions. Accompanied by a senior Syrian delegation—including ministers, top officials, and economic experts—the visit is presented by the Presidency as Syria’s formal re-entry into the regional economic landscape, signalling a new chapter of potential and partnership.

The Syrian delegation is set to depart for Riyadh on Monday, with plans to hold extensive meetings with global investors, major corporations, and influential financial entities. Discussions will centre on potential investment opportunities across key sectors such as infrastructure, housing, energy, healthcare, technology, and sustainable industries—laying the groundwork for a durable and prosperous economic alliance, according to SANA.

The ninth Future Investment Initiative, beginning Monday and running for four days under the theme “The New Compass,” will convene world leaders, economic strategists, and business magnates. With more than 8,000 attendees and 650 speakers across 250 sessions, the event aims to harness innovation and financial strength to chart a more prosperous and sustainable global future.

This visit follows President Sharaa’s previous trip to the Kingdom in February, during which he also met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. That meeting covered a broad agenda—spanning humanitarian cooperation and economic development—with discussions focused on joint efforts in energy, technology, education, and healthcare. The talks underscored a shared commitment to regional peace and economic advancement for the Syrian people, while reinforcing political and diplomatic coordination at the Arab and international levels, as SANA reported.

President Sharaa’s upcoming visit is thus more than a diplomatic formality; it represents a renewed vision for collaboration, rooted in mutual prosperity and regional stability.

