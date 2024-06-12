SDF Arrests Members Affiliated with Kurdish National Council in Hassakeh

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) intelligence service detained individuals associated with the Kurdish National Council parties. According to a reliable source speaking to Athr Press, SDF patrols apprehended Abdul Rahman Shanak, a member of the Kurdistan Democratic Party’s Logical Council, from his residence in Tabqa village, situated in the outskirts of Malikiyah, northeastern governorate. He was subsequently taken to an undisclosed location. Similarly, Khaled Miro, a member of the Kurdish National Council-Syria, was taken from his home in Malikiyah city under similar circumstances. In Amudah city, Fawaz Banko, leader of the Kurdish Unity Party, was apprehended from his residence. Following Banko’s arrest, SDF patrols raided the home of Berivan Ismail, a Kurdish National Council member and a journalist working with a media outlet aligned with the council in Amuda City. Ismail was also taken to an undisclosed location, with her laptop and several mobile devices seized. The Kurdish National Council released a roster of its members arrested since March, totaling 15 individuals whose whereabouts remain unknown.

In response to these detentions, the General Secretariat of the Kurdish National Council issued a statement denouncing the arrests as part of a “campaign of intimidation” aimed at instilling fear among activists, politicians, and journalists. They attribute these actions to public discontent with the decisions and policies of the Democratic Union Party (PYD), a key component of the SDF. The General Secretariat views these measures as obstructing efforts by the United States and Western nations to resume Kurdish-Kurdish negotiations initiated in 2020, under American auspices and guaranteed by SDF Commander-in-Chief Mazloum Abdi.

Reports from Amuda city, as relayed by Athr Press, indicate that the arrests of Kurdish National Council members occurred amidst protests against the wheat pricing enforced by the SDF. Notably, many of these demonstrations were organized and attended by parties affiliated with the Kurdish National Council.

Urging action, the Kurdish National Council called upon the International Coalition countries to intervene in securing the release of all detained members from SDF custody. They further implored international and local human rights organizations to condemn these practices and exert pressure for the release of the detainees.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.