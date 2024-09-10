Saudi Arabian Embassy in Damascus Resumes Operations

The Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Damascus officially announced on Monday evening the resumption of its operations, marking a significant step in strengthening bilateral relations between Syria and Saudi Arabia.

At a reception held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Damascus, Chargé d’Affaires Abdullah al-Harees emphasized the embassy’s commitment to advancing efforts aimed at fostering closer ties between the two nations.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Raad, highlighted that this move will help to reenergize relations between the two countries and contribute to enhanced Arab cooperation, benefiting the peoples of the region.

Dr. Riad Abbas, Director of the Arab Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, described the reopening of the embassy as the beginning of a new chapter of collaboration aimed at promoting stability and prosperity for Syria and the wider Arab world.

