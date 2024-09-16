Premiership in Syria: Limited Role Under Tyranny of Security Services

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad appointed Mohammed Ghazi al-Jalali to form the new Syrian government on Saturday, following the regime’s legislative elections held in July 2024. This appointment is unlikely to influence the complex Syrian landscape significantly, given the current system dominated by multiple security agencies. These agencies select senior officials, including the prime minister, ministers, their deputies, general directors, and governors, based primarily on their absolute loyalty to the regime rather than their competence or managerial experience.

Syrian government institution stripped of decision-making power

According to the Syrian constitution drafted in 2012, “The Council of Ministers is the supreme executive and administrative body of the state.” However, those familiar with Syria’s political landscape over the past half-century recognize that the role of the Council of Ministers is largely symbolic. In practice, the presidency of the Council of Ministers holds little real authority to make executive decisions independently. Instead, the appointment of the Prime Minister, ministers, and their deputies is controlled by various security agencies. These agencies select individuals based on their loyalty to the regime rather than their competence, integrity, or experience.

The president-designate has limited freedom to appoint ministers, with some exceptions for what the regime considers minor ministries such as Local Administration, Social Affairs, Labor, Industry, Agriculture, Telecommunications, and Electricity. Even in these cases, the appointments require approval from the security agencies.

The Prime Minister has minimal influence over the Ministry of Defence, only handling certain administrative and financial orders. Moreover, the head of government lacks authority over the country’s security agencies, which intervene in the work of ministries, public administrations, and regional governors. The 2012 constitution grants the Syrian president extensive powers, including the authority to appoint and dismiss the Prime Minister, ministers, and their deputies, as well as to accept their resignations.

Restrictions and control

Wael Alwan, a researcher at the Jusoor Center for Studies, told al-Araby al-Jadeed that the regime “appoints individuals to government positions based on their academic credentials and technocratic skills, with their loyalty being entirely to the regime.” He noted that “the new Prime Minister, Muhammad Ghazi Jalali, has an academic rather than a political background.” Alwan suggested that the regime placed the prime minister in the spotlight to deflect criticism from the press and citizens frustrated by poor services and living conditions. He expressed doubt about Jalali’s potential for success, stating that “the regime has become entirely ineffective and unable to offer meaningful improvements to citizens in its controlled areas.” Alwan further remarked that the regime avoids involving its own affiliates directly in potential failures. According to him, “the core issue lies within the security apparatus that governs the regime, rather than the state apparatus, which is fully dedicated to implementing the security services’ directives to ensure the regime’s survival.”

Government is a means to achieve the state’s security goals

Economic researcher Yasser al-Hussein told al-Araby al-Jadeed that “the presidency of the Council of Ministers in Syria functions primarily as an administrative and executive body, heavily influenced by the security system that controls sovereign and political decisions.” He explained that this arrangement serves the state’s security objectives, as critical decisions related to security, foreign policy, and certain economic matters are overseen by the security services. Hussein added, “In a security-dominated state, the prime minister and ministers have limited ability to make independent decisions; they are often under direct surveillance by the security services to maintain regime stability.” He concluded, “In essence, under a security state, the presidency of the Council of Ministers becomes a largely administrative entity that adheres to the directives of the security services, significantly reducing its independence and actual authority.”

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.