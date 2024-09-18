Surprising Step: Netherlands Asks to Withdraw from European Immigration and Asylum System

In a surprising and unprecedented move, the Netherlands, a founding member of the European Union, has applied to withdraw from the EU’s migration and asylum system.

This decision is part of the new government’s commitment, led by Prime Minister Dick Schoof, to implement what they describe as “the toughest asylum system in the country’s history.” This pledge comes from the four-party ruling coalition.

Dutch Minister for Asylum and Migration Marjolein Faber, a member of Geert Wilders’ far-right Party for Freedom—the coalition’s driving force—announced that the government has formally requested the European Commission to cancel the Netherlands’ participation in EU migration policies.

“I have informed the European Commission that we want to regain full control of our asylum policies,” the minister stated in recent press remarks.

Controversial plan

The chances of success for this plan are slim, as it necessitates a review of sensitive European legislation, potentially paving the way for similar requests from other countries.

Minister Faber noted that implementing this withdrawal would require amending EU treaties, a process unlikely to occur in the short term.

In her letter to European Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson, she emphasized that the move would involve complex negotiations.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.