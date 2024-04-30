Nusra Seeks to Advance Towards Afrin, North of Aleppo, Collides with Turkish Occupation

The terrorist organization Jabhat al-Nusra, now operating under the guise of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), exploited the chaos and lawlessness prevailing in areas controlled by Ankara’s militias, known as the National Army, in the northern countryside of Aleppo. They deployed military convoys to the crossings linking the western countryside of Aleppo with the northern part of the governorate, aiming to move towards Afrin, a region they had previously seized twice in the past year.

According to local sources in western Aleppo, Jabhat al-Nusra mobilized military columns, including personnel carriers loaded with armed militants and heavy weaponry, towards the Ghazawiya crossing. This crossing connects their area of control in the western countryside of Aleppo with the northern countryside, also known as the Olive Branch area. Their intention was to gauge the response of the Turkish occupation forces stationed nearby and to potentially advance towards Afrin. There were reports of provocations by Jabhat al-Nusra towards Turkish troops stationed at a nearby military base, prompting the Turkish forces to advance about a kilometre towards the crossing in a bid to deter the terrorists, although no direct confrontation occurred.

Sources within the National Army revealed that the leader of Jabhat al-Nusra, Abu Muhammad al-Julani, sought to convey a message to his allies within the al-Mu’tasim Division of the so-called Second Corps in the National Army. This message was in response to the recent coup attempt in Marea, where Turkish intelligence intervened to reinstate leaders allegedly ousted by the coup plotters. Julani aimed to reaffirm his alignment with certain factions within the National Army against those involved in the coup attempt.

It’s evident that the Erdogan administration is resolute in preventing the expansion of Jabhat al-Nusra’s influence in Afrin or any area within the Olive Branch region. They are expected to take measures to curb the activities of pro-Nusra militias within the National Army, particularly groups like al-Amshat.

Amidst these developments, Jabhat al-Nusra is striving to divert attention from its internal crises fueled by widespread public discontent in Idlib and western Aleppo. Demonstrations against the terrorist organization have spread across towns and cities in these regions, with demands ranging from the removal to the execution of Julani.

