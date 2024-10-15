Mutual Caution Shakes Hezbollah’s Syria-Lebanon Social Networks

Hezbollah’s security and military presence along the Syrian-Lebanese border has increasingly transformed into a significant social presence, as families continue to migrate from its stronghold in Lebanon into Syria, driven by rising fears of Israeli targeting.

Recently, a complex dynamic has emerged between Lebanese observers, who often view the deteriorating living conditions in Syria—characterized by poverty, scarce goods, and homes bearing the scars of war—with a sense of superiority, and Syrian individuals affiliated with Hezbollah, who are apprehensive about their connection to the group. This apprehension stems from the broad spectrum of individuals adversely affected by Hezbollah’s presence and its impact on their land and properties.

Sources indicate that this new reality has complicated Hezbollah’s influence in Syria. After years of confidence in their territorial control and reliance on local supporters to strengthen their power, they now find themselves grappling with rising panic and distrust among those same constituents. Many families connected to Hezbollah have reportedly fled their homes near the party’s headquarters or its members’ residences, seeking safety amid the threat of escalation.

For months, Hezbollah operatives have been moving stealthily in Syria, avoiding overnight stays at party headquarters. Local sources in Homs report that while local militias and officials in the security services have profited from their ties to Hezbollah, ongoing Israeli strikes have undermined this alliance.

In light of attempts by those affiliated with Hezbollah to distance themselves from the organization, Syrians opposed to Iranian influence, and Hezbollah remained largely silent. However, in border areas, some have provided refuge and humanitarian aid to families fleeing, reflecting historical ties that predate Hezbollah’s emergence.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.