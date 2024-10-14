Iraqi Militias Announce Bombing of Targets in the Golan with Suicide Drones

The so-called Islamic Resistance in Iraq issued an official statement on Sunday, October 13, announcing drone strikes targeting a military site in the occupied Syrian Golan.

In a separate announcement, the group claimed a second attack on another Golan site, stating that “operations to destroy enemy strongholds continue at an escalating pace,” according to their official Telegram channel.

Iraqi militias aligned with Iran have previously reported launching separate attacks on Israeli positions in the occupied Syrian Golan.

The Israeli army confirmed that “a drone entered Israeli airspace from Syria and fell in an open area north of the Golan Heights,” with no injuries reported.

Hebrew media also reported that the Israeli army intercepted several rockets launched from Lebanon towards the Golan, with others landing in open areas, again with no injuries reported.

Earlier, an official from the Assad regime’s Baath Party, speaking to a media outlet close to the regime, denied reports of an Israeli ground incursion into Syrian territory, labelling them as unfounded. This denial followed local media claims that the Israeli army had entered Syrian territory, bulldozed agricultural land, and erected barbed wire near the town of Kodna in southern Quneitra.

Recent weeks have seen an escalation in Israeli operations targeting sites in Syria, coinciding with rising regional tensions, particularly in the Gaza Strip and southern Lebanon, where Israel aims to curb Iranian influence near its northern border.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.