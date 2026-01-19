Kurdish SDF Chief: Deal with Damascus Prevents Further Bloodshed

The commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Mazlum Abdi, has stated that the agreement signed with the Syrian government aims to prevent further escalation and bloodshed in the region. Abdi emphasized that the deal puts an end to what he described as an imminent civil war and allows civilians to return to their homes, particularly in Deir ez-Zor and Raqqa.

Abdi stressed that the SDF has not been defeated and will continue to protect its areas of control. He added that the SDF’s military formations have withdrawn from Deir ez-Zor and Raqqa to Hasakah province as part of the agreement’s implementation. Abdi plans to travel to Damascus to follow up on the deal and complete its implementation.

Details of the Agreement

The agreement, announced by Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, includes a comprehensive ceasefire, the withdrawal of SDF forces to areas east of the Euphrates River, and the transfer of administrative and military control over Deir ez-Zor and Raqqa provinces to the Syrian government.

The Syrian government has pledged to guarantee the safety and security of SDF personnel and civilians in these areas, as well as to issue immediate decisions to regularize the status of current employees within the relevant ministries.

The agreement also provides for the integration of SDF fighters into the Syrian military and security structures, following thorough security vetting. Additionally, the deal addresses the issue of prisons and camps, with the Syrian government assuming full responsibility for security and administration.

The agreement includes several key provisions, including:

A comprehensive ceasefire and the withdrawal of SDF forces to areas east of the Euphrates River

The transfer of administrative and military control over Deir ez-Zor and Raqqa provinces to the Syrian government

The integration of SDF fighters into the Syrian military and security structures

The assumption of full responsibility for security and administration of prisons and camps by the Syrian government

The recognition of Kurdish cultural and linguistic rights

The return of displaced civilians to their homes in Afrin and Sheikh Maqsoud

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.