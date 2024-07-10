Families of Syrian Fighters Urge Russian Ministry of Defense to Terminate Contracts and Facilitate Return from Ukraine

Local media outlets in Sweida have reported that families of Syrian fighters currently caught in the Russia-Ukraine conflict have submitted a letter to the Russian Ministry of Defense via the Russian embassy in Damascus, demanding the termination of their sons’ contracts with the Russian army. The families claim that the tasks assigned to their sons were fraudulent in nature.

According to Sweida 24, citing private sources, the families of seven young men from Sweida have requested that Russian authorities, through their embassy in Damascus, facilitate the return of their sons who are currently stuck in the Ukraine war. The families allege that their sons were defrauded three times, as scammers took advantage of their limited knowledge of the Russian language and their desperate need for financial resources.

The letter was personally delivered to the Russian embassy, and the families’ pleas have been accompanied by audio testimonies from deceived fighters, published by Sweida 24, detailing their dire conditions and requests for help.

The letter appealed to the Russian authorities and concerned parties to bring their sons back to Syria and warned young people of recruitment networks that exploit harsh living and economic conditions

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.