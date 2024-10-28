Corruption in Ministry of Education: Withdrawal of Certificates and Suspension of Employees from Work

Three female employees from the Ministry of Education, along with one retired employee, have been arrested on charges of manipulating secondary school exam results, according to informed sources.

As reported by Al-Baath newspaper, these employees allegedly adjusted students’ grades in exchange for substantial sums of money.

The sources indicated that 70 modified secondary certificates have been withdrawn as a precautionary measure while investigations continue. It was noted that the total amount of money involved in this manipulation reached millions of SYP, with one employee reportedly receiving 150 million SYP for altering grades.

Officials emphasized that anyone found guilty, whether manipulators or beneficiaries, will face punishment, underscoring a zero-tolerance policy toward actions that undermine the integrity of education and the value of the Syrian certificate both domestically and internationally.

In May, the Ministry of Education uncovered a fraud network involved in exam processes in Damascus, resulting in the dismissal of Education Director Suleiman Younis due to negligence.

