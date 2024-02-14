Russia Announces Neirab Airport Subjected to Israeli Raid

According to Vadim Kulet, deputy head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation in Syria, two Israeli fighter jets conducted the raid, injuring three individuals.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has reported that Neirab airport in Aleppo was the target of an Israeli airstrike resulting in several injuries.

According to Vadim Kulet, deputy head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation in Syria, two Israeli fighter jets conducted the raid, injuring three individuals.

In a statement, Kulet revealed that on February 12th, between 11:37 and 11:49, two Israeli Air Force F-16s launched a cruise missile attack on Neirab International Airport from Lebanese territory, avoiding Syrian airspace.

The strike, as claimed by Kulet, caused injuries to three civilian employees working at the airport.

Neither the Syrian regime nor Israel has officially commented on the incident, nor have the Iranian militias stationed in the area.

In another recent incident, several Iranian militia members were killed or wounded in Israeli shelling targeting a military base in Damascus countryside early last Saturday.

According to a statement from the Syrian regime’s news agency, SANA, a military source reported that at approximately 1:05 a.m., the Israeli military conducted an air attack from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting multiple locations in the outskirts of Damascus.

The source stated that the regime’s air defence systems intercepted and destroyed some of the incoming missiles, resulting in only minor material losses.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.