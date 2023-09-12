Tourism Minister, Jordanian Delegation Discuss Boosting Tourism Cooperation

The two sides discussed providing facilitations to Syrian businessmen to use ports, according to al-Baath.

Prospects of blustering tourism ties and facilitating border crossing between Syria and Jordan were touched upon by Tourism Minister Muhammad Rami Martini and a Jordanian delegation.

That came on the sideline of the delegation’s participation in the Syrian –Jordanian economic forum.

The two sides also discussed providing facilitations to Syrian businessmen to use ports, airports and infrastructure in Jordan for the benefit of the two peoples and for boosting the investment and development sectors.

Martini noted the intra-tourism-related development and the increase in tourist arrivals between the two countries as 175 thousand Jordanian tourists visited Syria within the recent eight months.

“We had several successful meetings in brotherly Jordan less than two months ago regarding intra-tourism and promoting tourism as a common region in Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, and other Arab countries, which represents a symbol of Arab-Arab cooperation in the field of tourism in the next stage.” Minister Martini said.

Head of the Jordanian delegation, Hamza Al-Hajj Hassan, the Deputy Chairman of the Council of Commissioners of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority, stated that this visit is a clear message from the Aqaba Authority, which represents the Jordanian government, to Syrian merchants and industrialists of opening the doors of Jordan and Aqaba region to them and providing all means of support.

