Cyprus Upholds Decision to Revoke Rami Makhlouf and Family’s Citizenship

Cypriot media recently reported that the Supreme Constitutional Court of Cyprus has rejected an appeal from Rami Makhlouf, a cousin of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and a former key figure in the regime’s economic sphere. Makhlouf, once a prominent economic front for Assad, has been trying to reverse a decision that stripped him, his wife, and their four children of Cypriot citizenship.

Makhlouf, who was granted Cypriot citizenship in 2011 under the country’s investment-based “golden passport” program, had his citizenship revoked in 2013 due to his support for the Assad regime during the Syrian civil war. Despite multiple attempts to appeal, his latest objection has been dismissed.

The Cypriot government confirmed that the revocation of Makhlouf’s citizenship was based on his financial involvement in backing the Assad regime’s suppression of the Syrian uprising. Although the Civil Registry had warned against granting citizenship to Makhlouf, it was initially approved due to his significant investments in Cyprus. However, Makhlouf had been on the U.S. sanctions list since 2008 and on the European Union’s sanctions list since 2011.

Makhlouf gained Cypriot citizenship shortly after his assets were frozen in the U.S., using the “golden passport” scheme, which grants citizenship to individuals who invest substantially in the country. At the time, Cypriot authorities viewed him as serving “the public interest,” citing his deposits of €17.3 million in Cypriot banks and real estate holdings valued at €320,000.

Makhlouf had long been a central economic supporter of the Assad regime until a financial dispute led to his marginalization. The conflict escalated when Syrian authorities demanded Makhlouf pay large sums of money, which were reportedly back taxes owed by his companies. In response, Makhlouf released a series of public video statements in which he sharply criticized the regime and accused it of orchestrating his downfall.

Other European cases

In a related case, the General Court of the European Union recently rejected a lawsuit filed by Samer Kamal al-Assad, another cousin of President Assad. Samer sought to remove his name from the European sanctions list, but the court upheld the sanctions, citing sufficient evidence of his involvement in supporting the regime and drug trafficking activities.

Similarly, earlier this year, Syrian businessman Issam Shamout, owner of Cham Wings Airlines, also failed in his legal attempt to remove his name from the sanctions list. These cases, involving high-profile individuals linked to the Assad regime, highlight a growing trend of legal efforts to challenge international sanctions rather than relying on previous tactics of indifference to the measures.

