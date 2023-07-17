Syria’s Response Calls for Final Removal of Humanitarian Issue from Security Council

The team argued that cross-border humanitarian aid is vital to prevent Russia from controlling the Syrian humanitarian issue, according to Zaman al-Wasl.

The Syria Response Coordinators team announced on Sunday that the suspension of humanitarian aid entering the country from the border crossings with Turkey has continued for the fifth consecutive day. This suspension coincides with the expiration of the UN mandate to facilitate aid entry through the Bab al-Hawa crossing, and an unwarranted halt to aid delivery through the Bab al-Salama and al-Rai crossings. It is worth noting that the exception allowing aid entry through the latter two crossings remains in effect until mid-August.

In their report, the team highlighted a blatant manipulation of the regime’s rhetoric with the backing of Russia. This manipulation serves to grant approvals for humanitarian aid entry through the Bab al-Hawa crossing for a period of six months. It is important to note that this crossing is outside the control of the Syrian regime and lacks authority within the area.

The team emphasized the urgent need to establish a renewed mechanism for aid entry that is free from political maneuvering within the UN Security Council. Such a mechanism should aim to prevent any special interests between countries. Furthermore, they stressed the permanent removal of the humanitarian issue from the Security Council’s jurisdiction. This is particularly crucial as the Syrian regime has started exploiting the Council’s internal chaos to achieve political gains. Notably, the regime has demanded the activation of the Syrian Red Crescent, an institution known for its documented history of supporting the regime’s military activities.

The team argued that cross-border humanitarian aid is vital to prevent Russia from controlling the Syrian humanitarian issue and turning it into a subject of political negotiation. They also emphasized that the authorization mechanism prevents the Syrian regime from exerting control over humanitarian aid and manipulating its distribution in the region. Moreover, the mechanism helps combat theft and looting carried out by the regime forces and associated institutions and organizations, including the Syrian Red Crescent and local organizations.

Additionally, the mechanism serves as a deterrent against the regime’s potential exploitation of aid by selling it in the local market for financial gain or diverting it to support and supply Syrian regime forces in various areas. These points were stressed by the team.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.