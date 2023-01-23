Men of Dignity Commander: We Reject Submission to Russia, Communicate with Regime for Detainees’ Sake

The movement "categorically refused" to join forces with Russia, according to Syria TV.

Sheikh Yahya al-Hajjar, the commander-in-chief of the Men of Dignity movement in Suweida, has confirmed his movement’s refusal to join sides with the Russians in Syria. He also indicated that communication between the Men of Dignity and the regime is intended to release detainees and some citizens’ issues.

“The Men of Dignity movement is committed to an inclusive Syrian national approach and depth of Arab fraternity,” Hajjar said. “It rejects narrow projects, plans for partition, options to produce sectarian states.”.

“Our role is to defend Suwayda from any aggression, which extends to defending all of Syria,” he added. “Narrow, sectarian projects will not be accepted. We are working on civil cohesion among Syrians and confronting partition proposals that aim to tear the Syrian people apart.”

Rejection of Russian offers

Regarding Russia’s efforts to include armed opposition factions in southern Syria under its wing — through the Corps structure — Hajjar stressed: “The Russian side tried to attract the movement under the banner of military action, but we categorically refused to march under any banner that has vested political and economic interests in Syria.”

Regime backs new local leaders in Suweida

“The movement does not accept putting the movement’s weapons and military formation under any agenda,” Hajjar added. “The Russians put several proposals to the regime, including the need to whitewash Syrian prisons and open an official crossing with Jordan to improve economic conditions in the governorate — amongst other demands that have remained implemented.”

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.