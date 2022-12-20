Jordanian Crisis Weighs on Syrian Economy

In a statement to Athr Press, a customs source based at the Naseeb crossing confirmed that the current situation has greatly affected cross-border freight traffic with Jordan.

Syria’s economic prospects have grown more gloomy in recent weeks due to the Jordanian crisis, which has impacted both supporters and opponents, beneficiaries and victims of current events in Jordan. And far from the political analysis with which many observers have recently inundated the public, the Jordanian economy’s health also depends on the accelerating political events in Syria.

In a statement to Athr Press, a customs source based at the Naseeb crossing confirmed that the current situation has greatly affected cross-border freight traffic, as work completely stopped about a month ago.

The source highlighted the increase in taxes imposed on transit from the port of Aqaba to the Jaber crossing, where there are about 8,000 containers imported at the port for Syrian traders. This is a problem for the Syrian economy.

The source added that Jordan imposes high levels of control, which has caused significant losses to traders at first, but the situation will, in turn, impact citizens as well. He indicated that events in Jordan do not benefit either country; history indicates that Damascus has always been an outlet for most Jordanian exports. Therefore, the Syrian government must introduce reciprocal measures.

The source concluded his remarks by saying: “The most prominent problems imposed by the Jordanian crisis are the low volume of trade exchange between Jordan and Syria, as well as between Jordan and countries in Europe and the Arab world. Jordanian trucks must pass through Syrian territory, and vice versa. Due to the high fees imposed on Jordanian and Syrian trucks passing through both countries’ territories. This financial pressure adds to difficulties facing Syrian business owners, investors to complete their freight trade with their Jordanian partners, and Jordan’s refusal to allow loaded containers to enter their territory, instead requiring that they transit through border posts.”

