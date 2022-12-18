U.S. Senator Hill to Syria TV: Captagon Act will Reduce Syrian Regime’s Crimes

Hill indicated that the time is wrong to normalize relations with the Syrian regime, according to Syria TV.

U.S. Senator French Hill has told Syria TV that the US congressional resolution [on Captagon] will stop the Syrian regime from smuggling drugs into the region. He indicated that Washington would develop a strategy for this project with its partners in the Gulf and Europe.

“We all want to see that the Biden administration develop this strategy as quickly as possible and place it in the hands of Congress, where it can then be implemented in cooperation with our friends and allies in the region. We need several weeks or months to achieve this objective.”

The U.S. senator explained the purpose of the resolution, saying: “Assad uses Captagon revenue to sustain his survival. He sends Captagon to the Gulf and the Middle East. So if we can cut off these millions that the regime earns from the drug trade, it will reduce the regime’s ability to carry out terrorism and war crimes in Syria.”

Normalization is wrong

Hill indicated that the time is wrong to normalize relations with the Syrian regime and restore it to the international community. He claimed that the regime exports “poison” to the region in addition to its partnership with Iran and Russia. “[The regime] is not a good thing for the region,” he said.

Hill stressed that there is bipartisan consensus on the resolution. “I believe there is bipartisan consensus on the resolution that will lead to the dismantling of the drug network and cutting off Captagon revenue from the regime. And I look forward to President Biden signing it and implementing it.”

