Damascus Rejects SDF Proposals, Urges Swift Implementation of March Agreement

The Syrian government has rejected key proposals put forward by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) during a high-level meeting in Damascus on Wednesday, warning against further delays in implementing the March Agreement signed between the two parties four months ago.

According to a well-informed source who spoke to Syria TV, the meeting was held at Tishreen Palace and was part of ongoing efforts to implement the framework outlined in the March accord, which serves as the main reference point for dialogue between the Syrian government and the Kurdish-led SDF.

SDF Pushes for Autonomy, Damascus Says No

The SDF delegation reportedly insisted on maintaining its separate military structure under the name “Syrian Democratic Forces” while integrating into the national army as a distinct unit, with continued deployments in Raqqa, Deir-ez-Zor, and Hassakeh. The government firmly rejected this demand, according to the source.

The Autonomous Administration, SDF’s political wing, also proposed a decentralized governance system granting it broad administrative and security authority over northeastern Syria. However, the Syrian government stressed that all regions must remain under the centralized authority of Damascus, both administratively and militarily.

Presidential Meeting with U.S. Envoy

Later that day, Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa received U.S. Special Envoy to Syria Tom Barrack at the People’s Palace. The meeting was attended by Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani and a representative from the U.S. State Department focused on eastern Syria. Although no official statement confirmed his presence, media reports indicated that SDF Commander Mazloum Abdi also took part in the closed-door discussions.

Syrian Government Warns of Delay Tactics

During the meeting, Syrian officials urged the SDF to halt what they described as “stalling tactics” and to show serious commitment to the March Agreement. The government warned of “grave consequences” if the SDF continued to delay implementation or seek to circumvent the terms of the deal.

The source noted that the SDF requested an extension to the implementation timeline, which is currently set to expire at the end of 2025, citing logistical and administrative challenges. The government, however, viewed this as another attempt to evade its obligations under the accord. The meeting reportedly ended without tangible progress, though both sides agreed to continue talks through joint committees in the coming weeks.

Damascus Reaffirms Commitment to Unity

In an official statement issued Wednesday evening, the Syrian government reiterated its openness to working with the SDF—provided it reinforces Syria’s territorial unity. The statement emphasized Damascus’ unwavering commitment to “One Syria, One Army, One Government,” and welcomed the integration of Kurdish fighters into the Syrian Arab Army through constitutional and legal channels.

The government firmly rejected any form of federalism or division, calling separatist agendas and foreign-backed projects “doomed to fail.”

U.S. Envoy Endorses Damascus Approach

In a notable shift, U.S. Envoy Tom Barrack told Rudaw that “there is only one path forward for the SDF—and that path leads to Damascus.” He dismissed the feasibility of federalism in Syria and praised the Syrian government’s willingness to integrate the SDF into national institutions under a unified state model.

Barrack also criticized the SDF for its sluggish negotiation pace and reluctance to move forward with the integration process.

Background on the March Agreement

The agreement signed on March 10, 2025, by President Al-Sharaa and Mazloum Abdi outlines the integration of all civil and military institutions in northeastern Syria into the Syrian state apparatus. This includes control over border crossings, airports, and oil and gas fields.

It further recognizes the Kurdish community as an “integral component of the Syrian nation” and pledges full constitutional rights while rejecting sectarian incitement, calls for division, and attempts to sow discord among Syria’s diverse social fabric.

As joint committees prepare for further negotiations, the outcome of these efforts may define the future of Syria’s unity—and the fate of its fragile post-war political order.

