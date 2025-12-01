73 Civilians Killed in Syria in November, Including 12 Children, SNHR Reports

The Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) said on Monday that 73 civilians were killed across Syria in November 2025, including 12 children, six women, and two people who died under torture, despite the fall of the Assad regime nearly a year ago.

In a 12-page monthly report summarizing extrajudicial killings, SNHR documented deaths resulting from shelling, landmines, war remnants, torture, and attacks attributed to all major actors in the Syrian conflict. The organization noted that some of the fatalities recorded in November may have occurred earlier but were only confirmed during this period.

Killings Continue Despite Political Transition

According to the report, killings linked to remnants of Assad-era forces and pro-Assad militias continue, including deaths caused by cluster bomblets, landmines, and injuries from earlier attacks.

SNHR documented:

73 civilian fatalities, including 12 children, 6 women, 2 individuals killed under torture, 3 children killed by cluster munition remnants linked to Assad forces.

Two deaths under torture committed by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

68 civilians killed by unidentified parties, including 9 children and 6 women.

One massacre whose perpetrator could not be identified.

Hama Governorate accounted for the largest share of victims (20%), followed by Homs (16%), with most deaths attributed to unidentified actors.

A Landscape of Lawlessness

The report warns that the security vacuum gripping parts of the country remains severe despite the transition away from Assad’s rule. Extrajudicial killings, armed attacks, and the widespread presence of landmines continue to claim lives.

SNHR noted that none of the conflict parties have provided maps of minefields, putting civilians—particularly children—at daily risk. It also accused the SDF of indiscriminate and disproportionate shelling, describing these acts as violations that “amount to war crimes.”

Turkish attacks on SDF positions also failed to uphold the principle of proportionality, the report said, noting that the SDF’s deployment inside populated areas further endangers civilians.

International Law and Accountability

The report argues that many of the incidents documented in November violate international humanitarian and human rights law, particularly attacks on populated areas, remote bombings, and the destruction of civilian infrastructure.

SNHR concluded that despite efforts in the transitional phase, major gaps remain in protecting civilians, especially women and children in areas of military tension. It warned that ongoing insecurity highlights the urgent need for reforming Syria’s security sector under a human-rights-based framework.

Recommendations to the Syrian Government

Among its key recommendations, SNHR urged the Syrian government to:

Cooperate fully with UN investigative bodies, including the IIIM, the Commission of Inquiry, and the ICMP.

Allow unrestricted access to detention centers and crime scenes.

Protect mass graves and other evidence sites.

Ratify the Rome Statute and adopt a comprehensive transitional justice framework.

Prioritize demining operations and safeguard cultural heritage sites.

Build inclusive governance structures and ensure basic services reach all citizens.

Call to the UN and International Community

SNHR called on the UN Security Council to refer the Syrian file to the International Criminal Court (ICC) or create a special tribunal for war crimes. It urged governments to freeze assets linked to the former Assad regime and expand humanitarian assistance in affected regions.

The organization also pressed for:

Greater support for mine removal

Protection of refugees from forced return

Funding for the search for missing persons

Revisions to sanctions to avoid hindering humanitarian work

The SDF was urged to investigate violations committed by its forces, provide minefield maps, and avoid deploying in civilian neighborhoods. Humanitarian groups were advised to prepare improved shelters for displaced families, especially widows and orphans, and to expand mine-removal operations alongside relief work.

SNHR said it will continue to support UN bodies, including the OHCHR, with documentation of human rights violations, stressing that killings “are still ongoing in Syria” despite the dramatic political changes since December 2024.