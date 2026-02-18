Unexpected Departure of Prince Hassan Al-Atrash from Suweida and His Arrival in Damascus

The sudden departure of Prince Hassan Al-Atrash, head of the historic Dar ‘Ara in Suweida Governorate, has stirred significant political and social debate in Jabal Al-Arab. Prince Hassan left Suweida on Monday night toward Daraa Governorate, and according to a Syrian official source, his exit may signal further departures from areas controlled by Sheikh Aql Hikmat Al-Hijri.

Qutaiba Azzam, Director of Media Relations in Suweida, told Asharq Al-Awsat that Prince Hassan “has arrived in Damascus,” adding that his presence in the capital positions him to “clarify many facts and shift the balance in Jabal Al-Arab, given his public stature.” Azzam did not specify who facilitated the prince’s departure but described Suweida as gripped by unrest due to “intimidation, extortion, and the silencing of national voices through weapons, assassinations, and kidnappings” in areas outside state control.

Druze sources in Suweida said relatives reported that Prince Hassan left his home on Monday accompanied by visitors and did not return. They added that a resident of rural Daraa hosted him and helped secure his arrival in Damascus. According to a source in contact with the Syrian government, the prince’s departure is part of a new plan to address the Suweida crisis.

Local Suweida-focused news sites reported that Prince Hassan—one of the most prominent traditional leaders in the governorate—was safely escorted out of the southwestern countryside and into Daraa. They described the event as an unprecedented development involving a figure of his stature.

Prince Hassan’s exit comes as Sheikh Hikmat Al-Hijri and his “National Guard” maintain control over large parts of Suweida, including the village of ‘Ara, home to Dar ‘Ara. Al-Hijri is pursuing what he calls the “State of Bashan,” reportedly with Israeli backing, after rejecting the Damascus-announced roadmap last September—supported by the United States and Jordan—to resolve the Suweida crisis, as well as subsequent initiatives by Governor Mustafa Al-Bakour.

Druze sources believe the prince’s departure could significantly affect the balance of power in areas under Al-Hijri’s control. Historically, Dar ‘Ara served as the political leadership center of Jabal Al-Arab, while the Mashyakhat Al-Aql held religious authority, traditionally ranked below political leadership. They noted that Prince Hassan’s symbolic and social weight—rooted in his lineage as a descendant of Sultan Pasha Al-Atrash, leader of the Great Syrian Revolt—gives him the ability to influence public opinion if he chooses to speak from Damascus.

Prince Hassan has openly supported the Syrian leadership since the fall of Bashar Al-Assad’s regime on December 8, 2024. When the Suweida crisis erupted last July, he called for halting the fighting, avoiding sedition, and engaging with the state, the Mashyakhat Al-Aql, and local dignitaries to reach a consensus solution.

Since emerging as a leading opponent of the new Syrian government, Al-Hijri has monopolized decision-making in his areas of influence, sidelining other Druze religious authorities—Sheikh Aql Youssef Jarbou and Sheikh Aql Hammoud Al-Hinnawi—as well as cultural and intellectual figures. Druze sources emphasized that Dar ‘Ara historically holds greater symbolic authority than Dar Qanawat, Al-Hijri’s residence and the spiritual headquarters of the Druze community.

Al-Hijri’s supporters have downplayed the significance of Prince Hassan’s departure, though observers note that the intensity of their reaction reflects the potential threat it poses to their project.

Prince Hassan’s exit coincided with a statement by Suweida’s Director of Internal Security, Suleiman Abdel Baqi, who announced on Facebook that government Internal Security Forces would enter Suweida city “soon,” stressing that the operation aims “to restore the rule of law and protect the city, not to break it.”

