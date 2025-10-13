To Discuss Security and Military Files… An SDF Delegation Arrives to Damascus

A military and security delegation from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) arrived in Damascus on Monday to discuss issues related to joint military and security cooperation with the Syrian government — a new step that extends the talks launched after the March 10 agreement between the two sides under U.S. sponsorship, according to Ronahi TV, which is close to the SDF.

The SDF Commander-in-Chief, Mazloum Abdi, announced during a ceremony marking the tenth anniversary of the forces’ founding that the committee would discuss mechanisms for integrating some SDF units into the Syrian Arab Army, including field coordination in combating ISIS across the country and developing joint training programs.

Abdi noted that the goal of this step is to build a “unified national army” capable of addressing security challenges and maintaining stability in ethnically and administratively diverse areas of northeastern Syria.

According to matching sources, the discussions also include economic and service-related issues, such as the management of oil fields and border crossings, with the aim of strengthening national resources and bringing them under unified state supervision.

Related Files on the System of Governance

In earlier statements to Ronahi TV, Abdi explained that the issues of Raqqa, Deir ez-Zor, and Hassakeh are “linked to the structure of governance in Syria,” stressing that “withdrawing from Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor is not on the table,” and that representatives from these provinces will take part in upcoming meetings.

Abdi added that the SDF delegation in Damascus reaffirmed the importance of reaching a Syrian–Syrian solution, noting that communication channels with Turkey remain open, and that if Ankara truly seeks to implement the agreement with Damascus, it can support joint efforts toward stability.

These developments come at a time when Syria is witnessing multiple multilateral efforts to reduce field tensions and enforce cease-fire agreements, amid international pressure calling for negotiated solutions that ensure the unity of Syrian territory and a more stable future for all components of society.

