Three Druze Civilians Killed in Attack on Passenger Van in Northwestern Syria

Three civilians from Syria’s Druze community were killed and several others wounded on Tuesday evening in an armed attack targeting a passenger van on the road to Kafr Takharim, near Mount al-Samaq in northern rural Idlib, north-western Syria.

Nassef Abu Fahd, a relative of the victims, told The New Arab that “unknown gunmen directly opened fire on the passenger van as it travelled along the road,” resulting in the deaths of Afifa al-Quwa, Ahmad Shafiq, and Intisar al-Shayeb. The injured were identified as I’tidal al-Shayeb, Ferial al-Shayeb, Ratiba al-Shayeb, and Liyali Nassef. All victims and the wounded are residents of the village of Kafr Mars, located in the predominantly Druze area of Mount al-Samaq.

Abu Fahd described the attack as “an unprecedented tragedy for the people of Mount al-Samaq,” adding that residents are in a state of shock and anxiety after civilians were targeted in a region that has remained relatively calm in recent years.

Following the attack, the Syrian Internal Security Forces deployed heavily around the site, launched field investigations, and erected temporary checkpoints at village entrances and along the Kafr Takharim road in an effort to secure the area and pursue the perpetrators.

Official Response

In its first official comment, the Internal Security Directorate in the Harem area announced via official channels that “unknown individuals on a motorcycle targeted a civilian vehicle in the Kafr Mars area of Mount al-Samaq, resulting in two deaths and five injuries of varying severity.” The directorate’s head confirmed that investigations are ongoing, and that security forces are intensifying efforts to identify and apprehend those responsible in order to safeguard public security and regional stability.

Separate Incident: ISIS Suspect Killed in Central Syria

In an unrelated incident, a Tunisian national suspected of belonging to the Islamic State (ISIS) was shot dead late Tuesday by Syrian Internal Security Forces during an attempted armed robbery on a private vehicle along the Homs–Tartus road in central Syria.

According to local security sources, the suspect was killed in an exchange of fire with a patrol unit that intervened to prevent the carjacking. Two other individuals involved in the attempted robbery fled the scene and remain at large. Security forces have launched search operations in the area to locate the fugitives.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.