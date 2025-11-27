Interior Minister Khattab Tours Homs and Coastal Regions to Ease Tensions

Interior Minister Anas Khattab has affirmed that the Ministry of Interior is closely monitoring developments across various governorates to ensure the maintenance of security and the protection of freedom of expression, in accordance with the law.

Minister Khattab stated that he visited the city of Homs earlier today, accompanied by Hassan Soufan, a member of the Supreme Committee for Civil Peace. They were received by Governor Abdul Rahman Al-A’ma and Brigadier General Murhaf Al-Naasan, the commander of internal security in the governorate.

During the visit, the minister and his delegation inspected the scene of a double homicide in the town of Zaidal, where a man and his wife were killed. They were joined by a specialized team from the Criminal Investigation Department to closely examine the ongoing investigation. Minister Khattab praised the role of internal security forces and commended the people of Homs for their awareness and efforts to defuse tensions and prevent sectarian discord.

The minister then travelled to Tartous Governorate, where he met with Governor Ahmed Al-Shami and Colonel Abdul Aal Abdul Aal, the internal security commander. The discussions focused on the general situation following recent protests. Khattab expressed the ministry’s appreciation for what he described as the “professional handling” of the demonstrators by security personnel, emphasising the need to continue efforts to maintain calm and stability.

The tour also included a stop in Latakia, where Minister Khattab met with Governor Mohammed Al-Othman and Brigadier General Abdul Aziz Al-Ahmad, the region’s internal security commander. He listened to the concerns and demands of protesters, assuring them that their grievances would be addressed through the appropriate institutional channels.

In conclusion, Minister Khattab reiterated that the Ministry of Interior remains committed to upholding security and safeguarding freedom of expression within the bounds of the law and the constitution. He stressed the importance of preserving the authority of state institutions while thwarting any attempts to provoke unrest or sectarian division.

Tensions have been high in Homs Governorate since Saturday, following the murder in Zaidal. According to the Ministry of Interior, the killers left behind messages with sectarian undertones, seemingly intended to incite sectarian unrest and mislead the public.

The incident sparked limited protests in parts of Homs and some coastal cities. In response, internal security forces increased their presence to protect demonstrators, as well as public and private property. Authorities also convened with local officials and community leaders in an effort to contain the situation and prevent further escalation.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Interior Ministry spokesperson Noureddine Al-Baba stated that preliminary investigations suggest the crime was “purely criminal,” adding that the alleged sectarian motive appeared to be “a deliberate attempt at deception.” He confirmed that efforts are ongoing to identify those responsible and praised residents and local dignitaries for helping stabilise the situation and preventing it from being exploited to inflame sectarian tensions.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.