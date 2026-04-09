The Eroding Lira and a Scorched Market: Syria’s Search for Monetary Recovery

The Syrian monetary landscape has entered a new phase of deterioration. Over the past several weeks, the Lira has lost close to six percent of its value, a stark reminder of an economy so brittle that even modest internal or external pressures reverberate through every sector. Sixty days ago, the informal market traded near 117 Lira to the dollar. Recent sessions have pushed that figure to 125, a steady climb that accelerated as regional tensions intensified, particularly the confrontation involving Washington, Tel Aviv, and Tehran.

Domestic Frailty and Regional Turbulence

Regional instability casts a long shadow over the Syrian economy, yet it does not fully explain the currency’s decline. Economic indicators point to a far deeper malaise. The country carries an import bill that suffocates domestic growth, while foreign currency remains chronically scarce. The Gross Domestic Product shows little movement because the manufacturing and agricultural sectors, the backbone of any productive economy, remain largely immobilized.

The consequences appear immediately in the marketplace. Prices for goods and services have surged, and the gap between the official exchange rate and the parallel market has widened to nearly thirteen percent. This divergence translates into a record rise in the cost of living for ordinary Syrians.

Economic expert Muhammad Alabi describes the current monetary base as dangerously unstable. Foreign exchange reserves once stood at roughly 18.5 billion dollars before 2011. Today, they are nearly exhausted. Exports have collapsed from 18.4 billion dollars to 1.8 billion, a contraction that leaves the market with little hard currency to finance essential imports. Alabi argues that any claim of monetary stability is illusory because the structural foundations required to sustain it no longer exist.

Measures Without Anchors

Alabi notes that recent policy steps, including the introduction of the “New Lira” and efforts to restrict liquidity, have not altered the underlying equation. These actions produced a brief surge in demand for the currency, but the effect faded quickly. The exchange rate now moves in a constant attempt to catch up with the currency’s true, diminished value, shaped by inflation and a deeply unbalanced trade position.

The gap between the parallel market rate of 12,700 Lira and the official rate of 11,000 Lira is more than a statistical discrepancy. It is a direct trigger for price increases. Throughout March 2026, essential commodities rose sharply. Sugar and rice climbed by at least one thousand Lira per kilogram, and a liter of cooking oil reached 25,000 Lira in some regions. Currency volatility continues to seep into every aspect of daily life.

Structural Inflation and the Sovereign Trap

By early 2026, the cost of a standard food basket reached two million Lira. Annual inflation for the previous year approached ninety-five percent. These conditions push the economy toward structural inflation, a phase in which rising prices and a weakening exchange rate reinforce one another in a relentless cycle.

Alabi warns that attributing the Lira’s decline solely to regional tensions distorts the picture. Syria’s limited integration into global markets means that internal weaknesses carry far greater weight. Productivity shortfalls and an overwhelming dependence on imports remain the central drivers of the crisis.

These imbalances persist while the official exchange rate is maintained for political presentation rather than economic accuracy. Demand for the dollar remains high, encouraging the spread of dollar-based transactions and increasing reliance on remittances to fill the liquidity void. Alabi concludes that genuine recovery requires a revival of domestic production. The Lira’s value is shaped less by official declarations and more by an economy that consumes far more foreign currency than it earns.

The Mirage of Dollarization

The Central Bank of Syria continues to list the official rate at 11,000 Lira for the “Old Lira” and 110 for the “New Lira.” Economic researcher Yahya al-Sayed Omar notes that the Lira’s violent fluctuations undermine commerce and obstruct long-term planning. Some voices have proposed formal dollarization as a solution, yet Omar argues that the obstacles are overwhelming.

The most significant barrier is the absence of dollar liquidity. A formal transition would require at least one billion dollars in circulation, a sum far beyond current availability. Tourism has collapsed, exports have dwindled, and the traditional channels that once supplied foreign currency have dried up. The dollars that remain are consumed by essential imports, leaving little room for any systemic shift.

Sovereign Risks and Monetary Disorder

The challenges extend into the logistical and sovereign realms. The absence of small-denomination currency and the heightened risk of counterfeiting in an underregulated brokerage sector threaten to push the monetary system toward disorder. Adopting a foreign currency would also mean relinquishing sovereign control over monetary policy. The Central Bank would lose its primary tools, leaving the domestic economy exposed to global fluctuations and American interest rate cycles.

True economic recovery depends on stabilizing the national currency. Dollarization is neither technically feasible nor strategically sound. It would deepen the country’s vulnerabilities at a moment when resilience is already in short supply. Meanwhile, the Syrian citizen continues to shoulder the burden of rising prices, navigating a marketplace where the distance between official rhetoric and lived reality grows wider each day.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.