The End of a Criminal and Gang Leader in Homs: Who Was Shujaa al-Ali?

The Syrian Ministry of Interior’s military operations and security forces have successfully eliminated Shujaa al-Ali, the leader of a gang composed of members from the “Shabiha” militia linked to the deposed Assad regime. The gang was involved in murder, kidnapping, and robbery operations in the border areas of Homs countryside near Lebanon.

Operations Leading to His Death

According to exclusive sources from Syria TV, Syrian government military and security units raided locations where “Shujaa al-Ali’s gang” was hiding in the villages of Balqasa and Al-Qabu in northern and western Homs countryside. The raids resulted in Ali’s death.

The sources added that the forces managed to neutralize several gang members and arrest others after storming the locations and bombarding some with heavy weaponry due to the gang’s refusal to surrender.

Syria TV obtained footage showing Ali’s corpse after his death and the moment his body was brought to the Al-Houla area in northern Homs countryside, where residents celebrated his demise after years of abuse and violations against the population, particularly those opposing the former regime.

Video Threats and His Downfall

Shujaa al-Ali was killed just days after a video of him surfaced, in which he threatened to burn mosques and carry out retaliatory attacks against residents of Al-Houla in northern Homs countryside.

Shujaa al-Ali led a gang affiliated with the National Defense Forces militia tied to the former regime. He was a controversial figure in northwestern Homs countryside, known for his involvement in kidnapping and extortion operations, particularly targeting women and children attempting to travel to Lebanon illegally.

Criminal Activities

Ali was accused of numerous violent crimes, including murder. Local reports indicated that he led an organized armed group of 400–500 members involved in kidnapping, killing, and blackmail.

One infamous incident attributed to him involved the abduction of an entire van filled with passengers, including women. A ransom of $5,000 per person was demanded for their release.

Impunity and Connections

Residents pointed out that these crimes were carried out under political and security protection from the former Assad regime, which explains why Ali’s activities went unpunished for years.

His name frequently appeared in discussions about abductions in the Homs and Tartus regions, prompting extensive searches for information about him.

On social media, lists of suspected kidnappers in Homs countryside were circulated, with Shujaa al-Ali’s name consistently at the top.

He was described as the leader of a criminal and terrorist gang, an outlaw, and a hired killer who enjoyed immunity and protection despite more than 100 complaints filed against him by his victims.

Widespread Fear and Brutality

Al-Ali was reportedly involved in daily kidnappings and often blocked the Tartus-Homs highway. He operated a private prison where he tortured hostages and sent photos of them to their families, demanding ransom for their release.

Despite these atrocities, the former head of Homs police stated that directives from the Ministry of Interior under the previous regime prohibited any action against him.

